SFNC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.94, changing hands as high as $25.02 per share. Simmons First National Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SFNC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.08 per share, with $32.20 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.92.
