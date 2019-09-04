Severn Bancorp Inc (SVBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Severn Bancorp Inc ( SVBI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SVBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.9, the dividend yield is 2.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SVBI was $7.9, representing a -20.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.94 and a 9.43% increase over the 52 week low of $7.22.

SVBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). SVBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.74.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SVBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.