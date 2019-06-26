Servotronics, Inc. (SVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Servotronics, Inc. ( SVT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SVT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SVT was $10.04, representing a -26.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.70 and a 9.76% increase over the 52 week low of $9.15.

SVT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). SVT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SVT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.