ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. ( SFBS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SFBS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SFBS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.01, the dividend yield is 1.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFBS was $33.01, representing a -26.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.95 and a 10.4% increase over the 52 week low of $29.90.

SFBS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). SFBS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.58. Zacks Investment Research reports SFBS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.94%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SFBS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.