Service Corporation International (SCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Service Corporation International ( SCI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.51, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCI was $46.51, representing a -4.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.70 and a 23.96% increase over the 52 week low of $37.52.

SCI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) and TAL Education Group ( TAL ). SCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.23. Zacks Investment Research reports SCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.75%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF ( PSL )

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NUSC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSL with an increase of 1.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCI at 3.32%.