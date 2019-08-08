Serbia's central bank cuts benchmark rate to 2.50%

Reuters





By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank surprised markets on Thursday by cutting its benchmark interest rate another 25 basis points to 2.5%, the second cut in as many months, to further bolster lending and growth.

Only one out of 12 analysts and traders surveyed predicted the bank would cut borrowing costs . Others expected no change.

The Serbian economy grew 2.5% in the first quarter of 2019, and according to estimates by the International Monetary Fund, the central bank and the government, it is set to grow 3.5% this year, down from 4.4% in 2018.

Serbia's inflation fell to 1.5% in June from 2.2% in May and remains at the bottom threshold of central bank's target of 3%, give or take 1.5 percentage points. The statistics office will announce July inflation data on August 12.

In a statement, the bank said that low inflation influenced it to further lower the rate. The slowdown of global trade and economic growth and the policy easing of leading central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central bank, also played a major role in decision making.

"This contributes to the preservation of favorable global financial conditions longer than previously anticipated and it should have a positive impact on capital flows to emerging markets," it said.

The bank also said that caution in policymaking is still needed, mainly because of global trade tensions, possible deviations from the decisions of leading central banks and fluctuations of commodity prices.

The dinar EURRSD=, bolstered by remittances from Serbs living in the European Union, investments and purchases of euro-denominated treasury bonds, has been strong against the euro since April.

The central bank, which keeps the currency in a managed float, has so far this year purchased over 1.7 billion euros ($1.90 billion) to stem its gains on the currency market.

After the rate decision, the dinar traded at 117.7 against the euro, slightly weaker than the previous close.

($1 = 0.8925 euros)