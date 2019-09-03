September is Usually Bad for Stocks, This One Could be Worse

(New York)

September is usually a very poor month for stocks. Investors are generally uptight because of this, but this year tensions are much higher after a brutal August that saw benchmarks fall around 3%, a figure which frankly does not do justice to the turmoil. The Dow actually averages a large decline in September historically, and the month has only had positives returns 36% of the time in the last 100 years. This statement from Barron's says it all: "If you only owned the S&P 500 in September during every year, a $100 investment starting in 1969 would now be worth just $70.

FINSUM : September is usually bad (which does not really mean anything for this year in itself), but this year could be extra ugly because it may just be more of the same turmoil that has already been occurring.