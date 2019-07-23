Sensor specialist AMS to re-evaluate Osram takeover

Shutterstock photo





VIENNA, July 23 (Reuters) - Austrian sensor specialist AMS AG on Tuesday said it had decided to re-evaluate a potential transaction with lighting group Osram Licht , only days after pulling back from a takeover approach.

AMS AG said a week ago it did not see "sufficient basis" for continuing its discussions with the German technology company, after approaching Osram to discuss a non-binding takeover offer of 38.50 euros($43.08) per share, sparking a potential bidding war for the German company.

"AMS was recently approached by potential financial partners and has exchanged views which confirm its belief that AMS can arrange prudent and committed financing for this potential transaction," the group said.

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

