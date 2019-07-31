Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Sensient Technologies Corporation ( SXT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SXT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.33, the dividend yield is 2.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SXT was $69.33, representing a -11.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.40 and a 33.51% increase over the 52 week low of $51.93.

SXT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). SXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.49. Zacks Investment Research reports SXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SXT Dividend History page.