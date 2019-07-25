Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

Senior Housing Properties Trust ( SNH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SNH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -61.54% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.49, the dividend yield is 7.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNH was $8.49, representing a -55.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.18 and a 13.35% increase over the 52 week low of $7.49.

SNH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). SNH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34. Zacks Investment Research reports SNH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.88%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

