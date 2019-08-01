Quantcast

Senior China diplomat says important for U.S.-China to meet face-to-face

By Reuters

Reuters


BANGKOK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, who meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday, said it was important for China and the United States to meet face-to-face and cooperate no matter how many problems may arise.

Wang said he and Pompeo discussed how to promote stable bilateral relations and that Pompeo made it clear Washington does not aim to contain China's development and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the One China policy regarding Taiwan.

He said China welcomes the Washington's willingness to restart talks with North Korea on denuclearisation and that Beijing is willing to create favourable conditions to help restart talks between Pyongyang and Washington.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar