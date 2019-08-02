Semtech (SMTC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.25, changing hands as low as $47.59 per share. Semtech Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SMTC's low point in its 52 week range is $39.5417 per share, with $60.55 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $48.07.
