Sempra Energy (SRE) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Sempra Energy 's SRE second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.10, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 by 7.8%. The bottom line also declined 18.5% from $1.35 registered in the prior-year quarter.

Barring one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of $1.26 per share against a loss of $2.11 incurred in second-quarter 2018. This year-over-year downside can be attributed to the absence of benefits from its U.S. solar, wind and certain non-utility natural gas storage assets, which the company sold this April.

Total Revenues

In the quarter under review, total revenues of $2,230 million increased 2.5% year over year on higher contributions from its Utilities (up 4.1%) business. The top line, however, missed the consensus mark of $2,318 million by 3.8%.

Segment Update

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) : Quarterly earnings amounted to $143 million compared with the year-ago quarter's $146 million.

Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) : At this segment, quarterly earnings totaled $30 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $33 million registered in the prior-year quarter.

Sempra Texas Utility: Earnings at this segment came in at $113 million in the reported quarter compared with $114 million in the year-ago quarter.

Sempra Mexico : The segment recorded ne t earnings of $73 million compared with $97 million in the year-ago quarter.

Sempra Renewables: The segment recorded ne t quarterly earnings of $43 million against a loss of $109 million incurred in the second quarter of 2018.

Sempra LNG : The segmen t report ed earnings of $6 million against the year-ago quarter's loss of $764 million.

Parent and Other: Quarterly loss at this division rose to $127 million from the year-ago quarter's loss of $126 million.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2019, Sempra Energy's cash and cash equivalents totaled $168 million compared with $102 million as of Dec 31, 2018.

Long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $21,199 million as of Jun 30, 2019, compared with $20,903 million at 2018 end.

Cash flow from operating activities was $1,704 million at the end of second-quarter 2019, up from $1,673 million at the end of second-quarter 2018.

In the reported quarter, the company's total capital expenditures, investments and acquisitions summed $2,165 million compared with $1,061 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Highlights of the Quarter

To enhance its LNG development projects, Sempra LNG signed a heads of agreement (HOA) with Aramco Services Company in May. The HOA anticipates the negotiation and finalization of a definitive 20-year LNG sale-and-purchase agreement for 5 million tonnes per annum of LNG offtake from the Port Arthur LNG export project under development.

Moreover, the company bought an indirect 50% limited-partnership interest in Sharyland Utilities, while its Oncor division acquired InfraREIT this May.

2019 Guidance

Sempra Energy reaffirmed its earnings guidance for 2019. The company still expects to generate earnings of $5.70-$6.30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year earnings stands at $6.02, above the midpoint of the company projected view.

