Sempra Energy (SRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Sempra Energy ( SRE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.967 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $136.66, the dividend yield is 2.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRE was $136.66, representing a -3.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $141.86 and a 30.3% increase over the 52 week low of $104.88.

SRE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). SRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.5. Zacks Investment Research reports SRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.47%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SRE as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF ( UTES )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities ( XLU )

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF ( IDU )

Vanguard Utilities ETF ( VPU )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF ( RYU ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTES with an increase of 10.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SRE at 6.31%.