Semiconductors, China stimulus hopes push European shares higher

Aug 16 (Reuters) - European shares churned higher on Friday,boosted by positive sentiment after China hinted on plans tospur economic growth while chipmaker stocks in the regionpropped up markets, helped by solid earnings news from U.S.counterparts.

But overall gains were not baked in as the London StockExchange LSE.L said on Friday it was investigating a technicalglitch, which delayed the open of the UK blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE and FTSE midcap .FTMC indexes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C16V

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was 0.7% higher by0742 GMT, with the trade-sensitive DAX index .GDAXI outperforming.

The benchmark index was still on pace to log a thirdstraight week of losses, as mounting worries of a globalrecession sparked in part by the long-drawn U.S.-China tradewar, kept investors on the edge.

Leading the charge on the STOXX 600 was a rally insemiconductor companies, which pushed the technology sector .SX8P up 1.2% - with AMS AMS.S , Infineon TechIFXGn.DE andSTMicroelectronics STM.MI making substantial gains.

Better-than-expected results from gaming chip maker NvidiaNVDA.O and chip gear maker Applied MaterialsAMAT.O overnight helped reinforce the rally. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by BernardOrr) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))