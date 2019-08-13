Semgroup Corporation (SEMG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Semgroup Corporation ( SEMG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.472 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SEMG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SEMG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10, the dividend yield is 18.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEMG was $10, representing a -61.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.15 and a 2.35% increase over the 52 week low of $9.77.

SEMG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. ( SLB ) and Halliburton Company ( HAL ). SEMG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.87. Zacks Investment Research reports SEMG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -373.68%, compared to an industry average of 6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SEMG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SEMG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SEMG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF ( GHII ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GHII with an decrease of -3.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SEMG at 4.77%.