SEM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.72, changing hands as low as $14.94 per share. Select Medical Holdings Corp shares are currently trading down about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SEM's low point in its 52 week range is $12.96 per share, with $20.80 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.10.
