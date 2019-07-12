Self-Driving Car News: 11 Things to Know About the VW-Ford Deal

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There's new self-driving car news for Friday about Ford (NYSE: F ) and Volkswagen teaming up.

Here's what to know about the Ford and Volkswagen deal.

This deal will have Volkswagen investing in self-driving car company Argo AI.

It will do this by offering up its own self-driving car company and purchasing shares of Argo AI stock.

The shares that Volkwagen is purchasing will be worth $500 million.

They will also be bought from Ford over a period of three years.

This will have both Ford and Volkswagen owning an equal share of Argo AI stock.

It will also give the two companies a majority stake in the self-driving car company.

Ford says that it will also be investing the remaining $600 million from its previously announced $1 billion cash commitment into Argo AI.

The total value of Volkswagen's investment into the company will be $2.60 billion when taking into account the worth of its self-driving car company.

This deal will also provide Ford with access to Volkswagen's Modular Electric Toolkit.

The company will use this to create electric vehicles that will be sold in Europe.

Ford plans to have these vehicles ready to sell by 2023.

F stock was up 2% as of Friday afternoon and is up 28% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

