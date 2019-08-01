Selective Insurance's (SIGI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Rise Y/Y

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI reported second-quarter 2019 operating income of $1.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5% on the back of better net investment income and net premiums written. Moreover, the bottom line improved 14.9% from the year-ago period's number.





Total revenues of $701 million were up 7.8% from the year-ago quarter's figure. However, the same missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.Net investment income rose 27% year over year to $48 million, driven by stellar alternative investment returns, better book yield on core fixed income securities portfolio, solid cash flow from operations and net proceeds from senior notes issuance in the las t report ed quarter.Net premiums written increased 7% year over year to $557.4 million on the back of new business generation and renewal pure price increases.Combined ratio contracted 60 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 93.1 in the quarter under review.

Segmental Results



Standard Commercial Lines net premiums written were up 8% year over year to $557.4 million, attributable to retention, increase in new business generation and solid renewal pure price rise.



Combined ratio expanded 130 bps to 92.7% from the prior-year quarter's level.



Standard Personal Lines net premiums written dipped 1% year over year to $82.7 million due to reduction in new business. Combined ratio was flat at 94.1% with the year-ago period's count.



Excess & Surplus Lines net premiums written grew 9% year over year to $61.3 million, primarily attributable to a significant relationship that the company established in the comparable quarter last year. Combined ratio also improved 1970 bps to 95%.



Financial Update



Selective Insurance exited the second quarter with total assets of $8.6 billion, which climbed 8% above the level at December 2018 end.



As of Jun 30, 2019, book value per share was $34.71, having improved 14% from the level as of 2018 end.



Annualized operating return on equity was 14.5% in the quarter under review, expanding 50 basis points year over year.



2019 Guidance



The company's estimates a catastrophe loss of 3.5 points.



The company projects an after-tax investment income of $180 million, consisting of $13 million of after-tax net investment income from other investments.



Zacks Rank

Selective Insurance carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Of the insurance industry players that have already reported second-quarter results, the bottom-line figures of The Progressive Corporation PGR and RLI Corp. RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s TRV earnings missed the same.

