Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. ( SIGI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SIGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SIGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.91, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIGI was $79.91, representing a -1.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.83 and a 42.14% increase over the 52 week low of $56.22.

SIGI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). SIGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.92. Zacks Investment Research reports SIGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 18.85%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SIGI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SIGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SIGI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF ( PSCF )

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 Index -- ( SLY )

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF ( IJR )

Hartford Multifactor Global Small Cap ETF ( ROGS )

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF ( VIOO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCF with an increase of 1.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SIGI at 2.63%.