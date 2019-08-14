Quantcast

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Tesla

At Holdings Channel , we have reviewed the latest batch of the 62 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2019 reporting period, and noticed that Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen .

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TSLA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

Fund New Position? Change In Share Count Change In Market Value($ in 1000's)
NorthCoast Asset Management LLC NEW +1,806 +$404
Quadrature Capital Ltd Existing +84,771 +$18,592
J. Goldman & Co LP NEW +38,000 +$8,491
Susquehanna International Group LLP Existing -34,924,535 -$609,090
Evermore Global Advisors LLC Existing UNCH +$4,512
HHR Asset Management LLC Existing +135,196 +$22,609
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Existing -4,931 -$4,072
Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC NEW +1,460 +$326
Public Sector Pension Investment Board Existing +9,000,000 +$7,662
Evergreen Capital Management LLC Existing -75 -$76
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Existing UNCH -$8
Aggregate Change: -25,668,308 -$550,650

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing TSLA positions from 03/31/2019 to 06/30/2019, with 3 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Susquehanna International Group LLP , and Kynikos Associates LP , included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited TSLA common stock as of 06/30/2019.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TSLA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TSLA at the 06/30/2019 reporting period (out of the 3,459 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TSLA shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2019 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TSLA. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 633,204 shares in the aggregate, from 53,754,897 up to 54,388,101 for a share count increase of approximately 1.18%. The overall top three funds holding TSLA on 06/30/2019 were:

» Fund Shares of TSLA Held
1. Baillie Gifford & Co. 13,409,732
2. Public Investment Fund 8,277,080
3. BlackRock Inc. 6,063,009
4-10 Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding TSLA »

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




