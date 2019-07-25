Quantcast

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Honeywell International

At Holdings Channel , we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2019 reporting period, and noticed that Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) was held by 13 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen .

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in HON positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

Fund New Position? Change In Share Count Change In Market Value($ in 1000's)
Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Existing +967 +$186
HC Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -156 +$219
Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Existing +7 +$24
HCR Wealth Advisors Existing -7,223 +$286
Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH +$13
Brookstone Capital Management Existing +307 +$88
Palisade Asset Management LLC Existing -50 +$317
RNC Capital Management LLC Existing +1,190 +$249
Private Advisory Group LLC Existing +3,684 +$1,254
First Merchants Corp Existing +348 +$567
BTIM Corp. Existing -8,039 +$745
Rice Partnership LLC Existing UNCH +$27
Strs Ohio Existing -2,870 +$11,299
Aggregate Change: -11,835 +$15,274

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing HON positions from 03/31/2019 to 06/30/2019, with 5 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the HON share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held HON at the 06/30/2019 reporting period (out of the 994 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of HON shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2019 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for HON. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 39,457 shares in the aggregate, from 16,042,705 down to 16,003,248 for a share count decline of approximately -0.25%. The overall top three funds holding HON on 06/30/2019 were:

» Fund Shares of HON Held
1. New York State Teachers Retirement System 1,079,830
2. Waverton Investment Management Ltd 588,174
3. Retirement Systems of Alabama 561,302
4-10 Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding HON »

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




