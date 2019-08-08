Quantcast

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds FedEx

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

At Holdings Channel , we have reviewed the latest batch of the 31 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2019 reporting period, and noticed that FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) was held by 13 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen .

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in FDX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value($ in 1000's)
Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CTExisting-240-$69
Parkwood LLCExisting+7,075+$720
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.ExistingUNCH-$88
Roof Advisory Group Inc.Existing+1,182-$152
Glenview Trust CoExisting+5,212+$408
CIBC World Markets Inc.Existing+12,019-$322
DAGCO Inc.Existing+25-$34
Sawtooth Solutions LLCExisting+2,572+$362
Wellington Shields Capital Management LLCExisting+1,100+$109
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLCExisting+1,365+$214
SRS Capital Advisors Inc.NEW+2,290+$376
LaSalle Street Capital Management LLCExistingUNCH-$88
Delek Group Ltd.Existing-48,675-$9,202
Aggregate Change:-16,075-$7,766

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing FDX positions from 03/31/2019 to 06/30/2019, with 2 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the FDX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held FDX at the 06/30/2019 reporting period (out of the 2,280 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of FDX shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2019 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for FDX. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,354,136 shares in the aggregate, from 26,356,778 down to 25,002,642 for a share count decline of approximately -5.14%. The overall top three funds holding FDX on 06/30/2019 were:

»FundShares of FDX Held
1.Greenhaven Associates Inc.2,727,733
2.LSV Asset Management1,986,887
3.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.1,047,730
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding FDX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX).

