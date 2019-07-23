Quantcast

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Comcast

At Holdings Channel , we have reviewed the latest batch of the 24 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2019 reporting period, and noticed that Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen .

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CMCSA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

Fund New Position? Change In Share Count Change In Market Value($ in 1000's)
Granite Investment Advisors LLC Existing -2,589 +$414
WBI Investments Inc. Existing -38,679 -$1,410
Retirement Income Solutions Inc Existing -156 +$37
Meyer Handelman Co. Existing UNCH +$49
Strategic Investment Advisors MI Existing +1,017 +$45
Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Existing +10,740 +$490
Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Existing -922 +$171
Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Existing -19,155 -$573
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Existing -440 +$19
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Existing UNCH +$29
Global Thematic Partners LLC Existing -231,703 -$7,228
Paragon Capital Management Ltd Existing UNCH +$47
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Existing +15,637 +$2,049
Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Existing UNCH +$1
American Assets Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH +$52
Aggregate Change: -266,250 -$5,808

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing CMCSA positions from 03/31/2019 to 06/30/2019, with 7 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CMCSA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CMCSA at the 06/30/2019 reporting period (out of the 791 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CMCSA shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2019 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CMCSA. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 985,692 shares in the aggregate, from 68,956,932 up to 69,942,624 for a share count increase of approximately 1.43%. The overall top three funds holding CMCSA on 06/30/2019 were:

» Fund Shares of CMCSA Held
1. New York State Teachers Retirement System 6,970,589
2. USS Investment Management Ltd 6,208,145
3. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D 3,700,000
4-10 Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CMCSA »

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: CMCSA


Earnings Calendar