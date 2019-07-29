Quantcast

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Automatic Data Processing

By BNK Invest,

At Holdings Channel , we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2019 reporting period, and noticed that Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) was held by 13 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen .

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ADP positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

Fund New Position? Change In Share Count Change In Market Value($ in 1000's)
Monroe Bank & Trust MI Existing -413 -$46
America First Investment Advisors LLC Existing -3,027 +$128
Connecticut Wealth Management LLC NEW +3,296 +$545
Dearborn Partners LLC Existing +6,479 +$2,586
Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Existing -134 +$66
Reik & CO. LLC Existing +270 +$80
Financial Management Professionals Inc. Existing UNCH $UNCH
Iberiabank Corp Existing +1,524 +$259
Baxter Bros Inc. Existing +625 +$394
Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Existing -495 +$75
Tuttle Tactical Management Existing +19,919 +$3,418
Winslow Asset Management Inc. Existing UNCH +$8
BP PLC Existing UNCH +$255
Aggregate Change: +28,044 +$7,768

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing ADP positions from 03/31/2019 to 06/30/2019, with 4 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ADP share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ADP at the 06/30/2019 reporting period (out of the 1,176 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ADP shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2019 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ADP. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 101,965 shares in the aggregate, from 13,959,430 up to 14,061,395 for a share count increase of approximately 0.73%. The overall top three funds holding ADP on 06/30/2019 were:

» Fund Shares of ADP Held
1. Bessemer Group Inc. 1,047,175
2. BTIM Corp. 698,336
3. New York State Teachers Retirement System 574,134
4-10 Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ADP »

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP).

