See How Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) is the #89 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
SPR operates in the Aerospace & Defense sector, among companies like Boeing Co. ( BA
) which is up about 0.5% today, and United Technologies Corp ( UTX
) trading up by about 1.4%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SPR, versus BA and UTX.
SPR is currently trading up about 2.3% midday Friday.
