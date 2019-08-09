See How Intel Corp Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) is the #27 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, INTC claims the #424 spot.
Below is a chart of rank over time:
INTC operates in the Semiconductors sector, among companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ( TSM
) which is off about 1.6% today, and Texas Instruments Inc. ( TXN
) trading lower by about 1.9%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of INTC, versus TSM and TXN.
INTC is currently trading off about 2.7% midday Friday.
