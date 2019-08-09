Quantcast

See How Deckers Outdoor Corp. Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) is the #70 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.

DECK operates in the Textiles & Apparel sector, among companies like Nike ( NKE ) which is off about 1.4% today, and VF Corp. ( VFC ) trading lower by about 1.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DECK, versus NKE and VFC.

DECK,NKE,VFC Relative Performance Chart

DECK is currently trading down about 0.9% midday Friday.

Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: NKE , VFC , DECK


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar