See How Deckers Outdoor Corp. Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) is the #70 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
DECK operates in the Textiles & Apparel sector, among companies like Nike ( NKE
) which is off about 1.4% today, and VF Corp. ( VFC
) trading lower by about 1.3%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DECK, versus NKE and VFC.
DECK is currently trading down about 0.9% midday Friday.
