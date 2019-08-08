See How CNX Resources Corp Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX) is the #49 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
CNX operates in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production sector, among companies like Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM
) which is up about 1.4% today, and Total SA ( TOT
) trading higher by about 0.9%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CNX, versus XOM and TOT.
CNX is currently trading up about 0.3% midday Thursday.
