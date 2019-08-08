Quantcast

See How Caterpillar Ranks Among Analysts' Top Dow 30 Picks

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT) is the #25 broker pick, on average, out of the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to ETF Channel . Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, CAT claims the #386 spot.

Below is a chart of rank over time: Loading+chart+&mdash;+2019+TickerTech.com

CAT operates in the Construction sector, among companies like Wabtec Corp ( WAB ) which is down about 3.9% today, and Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. ( JEC ) trading up by about 1.8%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CAT, versus WAB and JEC.

CAT,WAB,JEC Relative Performance Chart

CAT is currently trading up about 0.6% midday Thursday.

