See How Best Buy Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) is the #77 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
BBY operates in the Electronics Stores sector, among companies like JD.com, Inc. ( JD
) which is off about 1.5% today, and Rent-A-Center Inc. ( RCII
) trading higher by about 0.2%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BBY, versus JD and RCII.
BBY is currently trading off about 1.6% midday Friday.
