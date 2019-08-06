See How Arch Coal Ranks Among Analysts' Top Picks With Strong Buyback Activity

A study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages shows that Arch Coal Inc (Symbol: ARCH) is the #37 broker analyst pick among those stocks screened by The Online Investor for strong stock buyback activity. To make that list, a stock must have repurchased at least 5% of its outstanding shares over the trailing twelve month period. In forming the rank, the analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses were tallied, and averaged; then, the list of stocks with strong buyback activity was ranked according to those averages.
ARCH operates in the Metals & Mining sector, among companies like Rio Tinto plc ( RIO
) which is down about 0.8% today, and Southern Copper Corp ( SCCO
) trading lower by about 0.7%. Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ARCH, versus RIO and SCCO.
ARCH is currently trading down about 2.4% midday Tuesday.
Top Analyst Picks With Strong Stock Buyback Activity »