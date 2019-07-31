Quantcast

Second Ebola case in Congo's main eastern city dies

By Reuters

Reuters


GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 31 (Reuters) - The second patient to be diagnosed with Ebola in eastern Congo's main city of Goma has died after he sought treatment too late and was already bleeding, the head of the Congolese response effort said on Wednesday.

Confirmation of the case on Tuesday increased fears the virus could take root in the densely populated city of 2 million, which is more than 350 km (220 miles) south of where the outbreak was first detected.

This would accelerate the spread of disease which has killed over 1,800 people over the past year and become the second-worst outbreak on record.

"The Goma case died because he went to hospital very late," Muyembe said in a statement. "The patient was in a terminal state when he was diagnosed as he was already exhibiting symptoms of bleeding."

The first Ebola case in Goma was confirmed in mid-July, since when the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

The two Goma cases are not linked, according to health officials.

Responders are keen to establish where the second patient was exposed to the virus and when exactly he fell ill, WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan told reporters. He said the miner had recently travelled through the Ebola hotspots of Beni and Butembo.

"At this time we have no specific information regarding a specific exposure to a known Ebola case," he said.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar