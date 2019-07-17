Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Seattle Genetics Inc (Symbol: SGEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.98, changing hands as high as $76.07 per share. Seattle Genetics Inc shares are currently trading up about 19% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SGEN's low point in its 52 week range is $50.71 per share, with $84.37 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $75.17.
