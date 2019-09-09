Seattle Genetics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SGEN

In trading on Monday, shares of Seattle Genetics Inc (Symbol: SGEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.58, changing hands as low as $67.72 per share. Seattle Genetics Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SGEN's low point in its 52 week range is $50.71 per share, with $84.37 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $68.28.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »