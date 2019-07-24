Seaspan Corp's 8.20% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 7/26/19, Seaspan Corp's 8.20% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SSW.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5125, payable on 7/30/19. As a percentage of SSW.PRG's recent share price of $25.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of SSW.PRG to trade 1.98% lower - all else being equal - when SSW.PRG shares open for trading on 7/26/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.96%, which compares to an average yield of 8.34% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of SSW.PRG shares, versus SSW:
Below is a dividend history chart for SSW.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5125 on Seaspan Corp's 8.20% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares :
In Wednesday trading, Seaspan Corp's 8.20% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SSW.PRG) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SSW) are up about 0.6%.
