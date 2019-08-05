Seaspan Corp's 7.95% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Seaspan Corp's 7.95% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SSW.PRD) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.29% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, SSW.PRD was trading at a 0.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 0.41% in the "Transportation" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for SSW.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Seaspan Corp's 7.95% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares :
In Monday trading, Seaspan Corp's 7.95% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SSW.PRD) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SSW) are off about 3.9%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »