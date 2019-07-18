Seaspan Corporation (SSW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Seaspan Corporation ( SSW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SSW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that SSW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.08, the dividend yield is 4.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSW was $10.08, representing a -5.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.70 and a 42.98% increase over the 52 week low of $7.05.

SSW is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). SSW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.21. Zacks Investment Research reports SSW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -45.63%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SSW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SSW as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF ( ECNS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ECNS with an decrease of -6.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SSW at 1.12%.