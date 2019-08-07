InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The Sears stores closing list 2019 is getting larger as the company adds more stores to it.

Source: Shutterstock

These new additions to the Sears stores closing list 2019 will be shutting their doors in late August. The company notes that the liquidation sales for these locations will start on or around Aug. 15.

The following are the new locations on the Sears stores closing list 2019.

2500 Riverchase Galleria, Birmingham, AL

Somersville Road, Antioch, CA

8501 W Bowles Avenue, Littleton, CO

6200 20Th Street, Vero Beach, FL

901 Us 27 N, Sebring, FL

3700 Atlanta Hwy Ste 270, Athens, GA

5 Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, IL

2300 Southlake Mall, Merrillville, IN

6501 Grape Rd Us 23, Mishawaka, IN

6901 Security Sq Blvd, Baltimore, MD

6780 S Westnedge Avenue, Portage, MI

4900 Fashion Square Mall, Saginaw, MI

18777 E 39Th St S, Independence, MO

3 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St Peters, MO

330 Siemers Drive Cpe, Girardeau, MO

600 Richland Mall, Mansfield, OH

1101 Melbourne Rd, Hurst, TX

10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX

4812 Valley View Blvd Ne, Roanoke, VA

4700 N Division Street, Spokane, WA

100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV

Why exactly are these new stores being added to the Sears stores closing list 2019? The company says that it is continuing to face difficulties due to a weak retail environment. It also notes that it "cannot rule out additional store closures in the near term."

You can follow this link for more details about the Sears store closures, which also include a handful of Kmart locations.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Sears Stores Closing List 2019: 21 More Locations Shutting Down in October