Searching for the Right Word

Research company Data Trek has been taking a Closer Look at Google search terms and trends as a possible recession indicator. Nick Colas, co-founder of Data Trek, joins me now to discuss their findings.

1. The terms you're research found were, in fact, predictors of the Great Recession, correct?

2. What are some of the specific terms and how many in total did you examine?

3. What led you to choose these words, terms, even going back to the Great Recession as possible predictors?

4. What's the rationale here?

5. Why just Google and not other search platforms like Internet Explorer, Firefox etc.?

6. So, what has your research found about Google search trends as a predictor of the U.S. economy currently?

7. As I understand it, you also looked at TV and other media trends also. What did that turn up?

8. What exactly do you have to see in these trends that would signal a possible recession is near?

9. Can this also apply to being a global economic indicator?

Well, if this is any indication, there's no need right now to be on edge about a U.S. recession. You can check out the blog on Datatrekresearch.com for other interesting articles. Taking a Closer Look with Nick Colas of Data Trek, I'm Terry Ruffolo.

