Sealed Air (SEE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.69, changing hands as high as $42.63 per share. Sealed Air Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Sealed Air Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SEE's low point in its 52 week range is $30.22 per share, with $47.13 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.51.

