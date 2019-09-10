Sealed Air (SEE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.69, changing hands as high as $42.63 per share. Sealed Air Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SEE's low point in its 52 week range is $30.22 per share, with $47.13 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.51.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »