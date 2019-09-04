Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

Sealed Air Corporation ( SEE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SEE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that SEE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.34, the dividend yield is 1.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEE was $39.34, representing a -16.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.13 and a 30.18% increase over the 52 week low of $30.22.

SEE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). SEE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.36. Zacks Investment Research reports SEE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.97%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SEE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.