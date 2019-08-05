Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Seadrill Partners LLC ( SDLP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SDLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -90% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.16, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SDLP was $2.16, representing a -94.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $38 and a 0.41% increase over the 52 week low of $2.15.

SDLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). SDLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.6.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SDLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.