Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Seaboard Corporation ( SEB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $2.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SEB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SEB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3870, the dividend yield is .23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SEB was $3870, representing a -18.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $4,743.71 and a 12.67% increase over the 52 week low of $3,434.71.

SEB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CME Group Inc. ( CME ) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ). SEB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $51.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SEB Dividend History page.