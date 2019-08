SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on strong China export data; Indonesia leads gains

Reuters





By Soumyajit Saha

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, with Indonesia leading the gains, buoyed by a surprise rise in China's July exports.

Trade surplus in China, the region's largest trading partner, stood at $45.06 billion in July, well above a Reuters poll forecast of $40 billion, despite U.S. tariffs that had kicked in during May.

China's consumer inflation rose more than expected in July, but factory gate prices fell for the first time in nearly three years.

Banking stocks helped the Indonesian index lead gains in the region, with lenders Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) rising 1% and 0.9%, respectively.

An index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.4%.

Thai stocks advanced, helped by gains in the financial and energy sectors. Lender Bangkok Bank PCL rose 2.4%, while oil and gas distributor PTT PCL gained 0.6%.

The Malaysian index were marginally higher, helped by financial stocks. Lender Public Bank Bhd was 0.8% up, while RHB Bank BHD rose 0.4%.

Philippine stocks were nearly flat, as gains in financial and telecom services offset losses in the industrial and utilities sectors.

Trading in Singapore was closed for a public holiday.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0354 GMT

Market Current Previous close Pct Move Bangkok 1668.25 1665.12 0.19 Manila 7921.28 7914.16 0.09 Jakarta 6291.698 6274.671 0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1617.54 1616.02 0.09 Ho Chi Minh 977.37 975.24 0.22 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3168.94 3068.76 3.26 Bangkok 1668.25 1563.88 6.67 Manila 7921.28 7,466.02 6.10 Jakarta 6291.698 6,194.50 1.57 Kuala Lumpur 1617.54 1690.58 -4.32 Ho Chi Minh 977.37 892.54 9.50