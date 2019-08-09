Quantcast

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on strong China export data; Indonesia leads gains

By Soumyajit Saha

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, with Indonesia leading the gains, buoyed by a surprise rise in China's July exports.

Trade surplus in China, the region's largest trading partner, stood at $45.06 billion in July, well above a Reuters poll forecast of $40 billion, despite U.S. tariffs that had kicked in during May.

China's consumer inflation rose more than expected in July, but factory gate prices fell for the first time in nearly three years.

Banking stocks helped the Indonesian index lead gains in the region, with lenders Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) rising 1% and 0.9%, respectively.

An index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.4%.

Thai stocks advanced, helped by gains in the financial and energy sectors. Lender Bangkok Bank PCL rose 2.4%, while oil and gas distributor PTT PCL gained 0.6%.

The Malaysian index were marginally higher, helped by financial stocks. Lender Public Bank Bhd was 0.8% up, while RHB Bank BHD rose 0.4%.

Philippine stocks were nearly flat, as gains in financial and telecom services offset losses in the industrial and utilities sectors.

Trading in Singapore was closed for a public holiday.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0354 GMT

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Bangkok

1668.25

1665.12

0.19

Manila

7921.28

7914.16

0.09

Jakarta

6291.698

6274.671

0.27

Kuala Lumpur

1617.54

1616.02

0.09

Ho Chi Minh

977.37

975.24

0.22

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3168.94

3068.76

3.26

Bangkok

1668.25

1563.88

6.67

Manila

7921.28

7,466.02

6.10

Jakarta

6291.698

6,194.50

1.57

Kuala Lumpur

1617.54

1690.58

-4.32

Ho Chi Minh

977.37

892.54

9.50





