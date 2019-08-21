SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as investors await Fed policy stance

Quantcast

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets fell on Wednesday, with Singapore leading declines, as investors waited for minutes of U.S. central bank's July meeting.

The markets look forward to hints about any further monetary policy easing, following global recession fears that dampened risk sentiment last week.

Singapore stocks declined after two sessions of gains, with financial and industrial sectors weighing on the index. Jardine Strategic Holdings fell 2% and United Overseas Bank slipped 1.1%.

Indonesian equities declined as financials took a toll. Lenders Bank Mega Tbk PT and Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT slumped 8.1% and 1.4%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Thai bourse climbed after data on Wednesday showed custom-cleared annual exports rose 4.28% in July from a year ago, contrary to a 2.3% drop expected in a Reuters poll.

The data comes a day after Thailand's finance ministry cut its 2019 economic growth forecast to 3.0% from the 3.8% it projected in April, due to falling exports.

Oil & gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production added 1.7%, while trading firm Berli Jucker rose 3.8%.

Vietnam stocks were poised to gain for a sixth straight session.

Philippine markets were closed for a holiday.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0444 GMT

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3119.84

3135.95

-0.51

Bangkok

1634.25

1625.57

0.53

Jakarta

6262.59

6295.738

-0.53

Kuala Lumpur

1599.66

1602.75

-0.19

Ho Chi Minh

990.89

984.67

0.63

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3119.84

3068.76

1.66

Bangkok

1634.25

1563.88

4.50

Manila

7886.91

7,466.02

5.64

Jakarta

6262.59

6,194.50

1.10

Kuala Lumpur

1599.66

1690.58

-5.38

Ho Chi Minh

990.89

892.54

11.02





