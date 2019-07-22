SE Asia Stocks-Most drop on signals of smaller U.S. rate cut

Reuters
By Anushka Trivedi
July 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets started the week on the backfoot with Philippines leading the declines, as investors pulled money out of risky assets due to reduced odds of a double-barrelled U.S. interest rate cut later this month.
Equities worldwide benefited last week from New York Fed President's dovish comments that hinted at a half-point rate cut this month, but hopes were thwarted when his speech was recanted and qualified as "academic" rather than a policy suggestion.
Markets "will likely trade with a more risk cynical bent this week as the less dovish Fed narrative continues to sink in" said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets, in a note.
Leading the declines, Philippine shares posted their sharpest intraday drop in over three weeks, dented by financials and utility stocks. The biggest laggards in the index - Bank of the Philippine Islands and power generator Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc lost more than 2% each.
The Singapore index also edged lower, with real estate giant Capitaland Mall Trust falling 1.5% and lender United Overseas Bank Ltd shedding 1.1%.
Indonesian shares dropped most in nearly two weeks with losses being dominated by consumer stocks.
Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT dropped 1.3%, while the country's second-largest cement maker Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk PT shed 1.4%.
Meanwhile, Thai shares dipped shortly after data showed the country's customs-cleared exports declined for a fourth straight month in June, down 2.15% from a year earlier, while imports also contracted for the period.
Losses mainly stemmed from the industrial sector as Bangkok Expressway and Metro PCL subsided 2.7%, while Airports of Thailand PCL traded 1% lower.
Malaysian shares shed previous session's gains to edge 0.3% lower as losses in telco and financial sectors weighed. Telecom services provider Maxis Bhd skid 1.2%, while lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd declined 1%.
Bucking the trend, the Vietnam benchmark index edged a tick higher.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0435 GMT
|
Market
|
Current
|
Previous close
|
Pct Move
|
Singapore
|
3357.37
|
3377.96
|
-0.61
|
Bangkok
|
1730.59
|
1735.1
|
-0.26
|
Manila
|
8212.49
|
8270.07
|
-0.70
|
Jakarta
|
6431.791
|
6456.539
|
-0.38
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
1652.63
|
1658.19
|
-0.34
|
Ho Chi Minh
|
983.05
|
982.34
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Market
|
Current
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Singapore
|
3357.37
|
3068.76
|
9.40
|
Bangkok
|
1730.59
|
1563.88
|
10.66
|
Manila
|
8212.49
|
7,466.02
|
10.00
|
Jakarta
|
6431.791
|
6,194.50
|
3.83
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
1652.63
|
1690.58
|
-2.24
|
Ho Chi Minh
|
983.05
|
892.54
|
10.14