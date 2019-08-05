SE Asia Stocks-Dive as trade war escalates; Philippines drops about 2%

Reuters





By Soumyajit Saha

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The gloom across Southeast Asian stock markets deepened on Tuesday, with Philippines slipping nearly 2%, as risk appetite took a beating after U.S.-China trade war entered the currencies' space.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday branded China a currency manipulator in a tweet, after the yuan dropped to its lowest valuation in over a decade. Trump had earlier declared 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese products.

Beijing has "unleashed their version of shock and awe by allowing the natural market's reaction for the yuan to weaken" Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets Pte said in a note.

A rapidly weakening yuan has "sent a tsunami of risk aversion across global markets leaving a swath of market carnage in its wake," he added.

Financial shares weighed the most on the Philippine index , with real estate company Ayala Land falling 2.4% and lender BDO Unibank losing 2.7%. The benchmark index was the biggest loser in the region, falling around 2%.

Philippines' July annual inflation slowed to a two-year low on lower food and fuel prices, but roughly matched wider expectations and was within the central bank's projection.

The Indonesian index fell to touch a 10-week low, hurt by losses in the banking sector.

Bank Central Asia lost 3.2%, while Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) fell about 3.5%.

Singapore's benchmark dropped as much as 1.6%, a nearly two-month low, dragged by industrial and financial stocks.

Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings fell 3.6%, while real estate company Hongkong Land Holdings lost 2.6%.

