Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF ( SDY ), which added 12,350,000 units, or a 6.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SDY, in morning trading today AT&T ( T ) is up about 0.3%, and International Business Machines ( IBM ) is lower by about 2.1%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF ( LVL
), which added 880,000 units, for a 35.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of LVL, in morning trading today Wabco Holdings ( WBC
) is off about 0.1%, and Power Corporation (POW.CA) is lower by about 0.9%.
VIDEO: SDY, LVL: Big ETF Inflows