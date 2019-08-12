Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF ( SDY ), where 13,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SDY, in morning trading today AT&T ( T ) is off about 0.1%, and Abbvie ( ABBV ) is lower by about 0.8%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF ( AMCA
), which lost 150,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of AMCA, in morning trading today AT&T ( T
) is down about 0.1%, and UnitedHealth Group ( UNH
) is lower by about 0.6%.
VIDEO: SDY, AMCA: Big ETF Outflows